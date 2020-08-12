Simon Property Group Seeks to Acquire Distressed Retailers, Create Value

INDIANAPOLIS — During its second-quarter earnings call on Monday, Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) said it is “capitalizing on various value-creating opportunities.” Sparc Group, a joint venture between Simon and Authentic Brands Group, made bids to acquire bankrupt retailers Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand. Brooks Brothers has selected Sparc as the winning bidder with a $325 million offer. Since Sparc is buying the brands out of bankruptcy, it is acquiring the inventory at or below cost, according to David Simon, CEO and president.

In its second quarter that ended June 30, the Indianapolis-based mall giant reported that net income fell to $254.2 million compared with $495.3 million in 2019. As of June 30, occupancy at Simon’s U.S. malls and outlet centers was 92.9 percent. Base minimum rent per square foot was $56.02, an increase of 2.8 percent year over year.

Due to COVID-19, Simon closed all of its properties on March 18 and began reopening them on May 1. As of Aug. 7, some 91 percent of the tenants across Simon’s portfolio were open and operating. Simon collected approximately 51 percent of its contractual rent billed for April and May combined, 69 percent for June and 73 percent for July.

“We remain committed to supporting our thousands of local and regional small businesses and restaurant entrepreneurs by granting rent abatements for the period they were closed,” says Simon.