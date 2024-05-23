Thursday, May 23, 2024
Simon to Develop Mixed-Use Project at Fashion Valley Shopping Center in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Simon has announced plans for the development of a new mixed-use project at its Fashion Valley shopping center in San Diego.

Upon completion, the redevelopment project will add 100,000 square feet of new retail space to the center, as well as new restaurants and an 850-unit, AMLI-branded apartment community. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2025, with completion anticipated in late 2026.

Fashion Valley recently underwent a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program and added brands Dior, Bottega Veneta, David Yurman and Dolce & Gabbana. New tenants Celine, Christian Louboutin and Fendi have also signed leases at the property. 

