Simon to Renovate Houston’s Galleria Mall

HOUSTON — Simon Property Group will renovate Houston’s Galleria Mall, a 2.4 million-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The owner-operator will upgrade various interior and exterior entrances to feature sleek entryways, contemporary LED lighting and ceiling enhancements. The revitalization also includes 155,000 square feet of modern new flooring throughout the property. Renovations will begin this summer and are expected to be complete by early 2025. Simon has invested several hundred million dollars in the Galleria Mall over the course of its ownership, with the last redevelopment taking place in 2017.