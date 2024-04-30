Simon Underway on Expansion at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York

WOODBURY, N.Y. — Simon Property Group is underway on an expansion project at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, located about 55 miles north of New York City. The project will add 155,000 square feet of new retail and restaurant space, as well as a 200-room hotel, second parking facility and upgraded amenities. A VIP suite with private dressing rooms, a lounge and a private kitchen is also scheduled to open later this year. Simon will also add a new children’s play area, improved crosswalks and wayfinding, and enhanced landscaping to the property, which is home to some 250 tenants.