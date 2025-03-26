Simon Welcomes 10 New Retailers, Restaurants to Burlington Mall in Metro Boston

BURLINGTON, MASS. — Simon Property Group has welcomed 10 new retailers and restaurants to Burlington Mall, a 1.3 million-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination located north of Boston. Kendra Scott, PacSun and Ten One Tea House will open in late spring, while Rowan, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Tobu, Sergeant Burgers and J7 Adventureland will open this summer. Asian restaurant concept ChoCho Hot Pot is also set to debut later in the year. Lastly, Verizon Wireless has relocated its business to a new space at the center and is currently open for business.