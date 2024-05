KING OF PRUSSIA, PA. — Simon Property Group has welcomed five new food-and-beverage concepts to King of Prussia mall in metro Philadelphia. Chinese restaurant Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Vietnamese restaurant Saigon Eats, New York-based Gregory’s Coffee and confectionary Neuhaus Belgium Chocolate will all open in the coming weeks. Chicken Guy!, a concept from celebrity chef Guy Fieri, opened in March.