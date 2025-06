SALEM, N.H. ­— Simon Property Group has welcomed five new tenants to The Mall at Rockingham Park, a 1 million-square-foot shopping and dining destination located about 30 miles north of Boston in Salem. Women’s apparel retailer LOFT has already opened at the property, while Kendra Scott and OFFLINE by Aerie will open this fall. Caffe Nero and Five Below are expected to open this summer.