Simon Welcomes Five New Tenants to Outlet Mall in Wrentham, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WRENTHAM, MASS. — Simon Property Group has welcomed five new tenants to Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on the southwestern outskirts of Boston. Pottery Barn is scheduled to open later this month at the property, which is also home to sister brand West Elm Outlet. Apparel retailers OFFLINE by Aerie, Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks have also signed leases at the development. OFFLINE by Aerie will open this summer, and Hollister Co. and Gilly Hicks are scheduled to open this fall. Additionally, Shake Shack will debut a new restaurant before the end of the year.

