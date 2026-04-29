Simon Welcomes New Tenants to Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — Simon Property Group has welcomed several new tenants to The Mall at Rockingham Park, a 1 million-square-foot shopping and dining destination located about 30 miles north of Boston in Salem. Jeweler Gorjana, athleisure retailer lululemon and activewear brand OFFLINE by Aerie all opened stores in recent weeks, while Rowan, a provider of ear piercing services, is also set to open soon. Simon has also announced updates to the mall’s 160,000-square-foot casino, which is slated to debut in mid-2027.