SimonCRE Acquires 10 Acres to Develop Prasada East Retail Project in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — SimonCRE has acquired approximately 10 acres of land to develop Prasada East, a 98,000-square-foot open-air center located in Surprise, about 30 miles northwest of Phoenix. SimonCRE plans to break ground on the project later this spring.

Prasada East will complement the existing Village at Prasada and Prasada North developments, which comprise more than 1 million square feet. The initial phase of Prasada East will feature a new 35,100-square-foot Whole Foods Market as the property’s anchor, as well as additional box spaces, multiple restaurant pads and shop space. Additional confirmed tenants include Barnes & Noble (20,000 square feet), Paddy O’ Furniture (12,000 square feet), Flower Child (4,000 square feet) and Hammer and Nails (2,200 square feet).