SimonCRE’s new mixed-use project located in Mesa, Ariz., dubbed Medina Station, will comprise approximately 40 acres of retail and dining space, as well as roughly 23 acres for apartment housing.
SimonCRE Acquires 64 Acres for Mixed-Use Project in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — SimonCRE has acquired 64 acres of land for a new mixed-use development dubbed Medina Station in Mesa, roughly 20 miles outside Phoenix. Plans for the roughly 305,335-square-foot project include a multi-tenant retail center, retail outparcels, a restaurant district and a multifamily complex.

Tenants at Medina Station will include Boot Barn, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Zara Nails, Café Zupas, GoodVets, U.S. Bank and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill. A Target store and a two-story, 80,000-square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods will anchor the development. SimonCRE plans to break ground on the project in 2025, with initial tenant openings expected for 2026.

