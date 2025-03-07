SimonCRE Acquires 64 Acres for Mixed-Use Project in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — SimonCRE has acquired 64 acres of land for a new mixed-use development dubbed Medina Station in Mesa, roughly 20 miles outside Phoenix. Plans for the roughly 305,335-square-foot project include a multi-tenant retail center, retail outparcels, a restaurant district and a multifamily complex.

Tenants at Medina Station will include Boot Barn, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Zara Nails, Café Zupas, GoodVets, U.S. Bank and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill. A Target store and a two-story, 80,000-square-foot Dick’s Sporting Goods will anchor the development. SimonCRE plans to break ground on the project in 2025, with initial tenant openings expected for 2026.