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Lobo-Crossing-Albuquerque-NM
Target will anchor Lobo Crossing, a 363,000-square-foot, open-air center located on the University of New Mexico’s south campus in Albuquerque.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentNew MexicoRetailWestern

SimonCRE Buys 38 Acres to Develop 363,000 SF Retail Center in Albuquerque

by Amy Works

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — SimonCRE has acquired approximately 38 acres of land to develop Lobo Crossing, a 363,000-square-foot, open-air center located on the University of New Mexico’s south campus in Albuquerque. A timeline for the $150 million project was not disclosed.

Target will anchor Lobo Crossing, which will feature 11 junior anchors and 45,000 square feet of space for small retail and restaurant operators. Committed tenants include Burlington, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, Boot Barn, Five Below and Michaels. Seven additional retailers are finalizing leases, according to the company. The center is currently 90 percent preleased.

Lobo Crossing is set to be the largest retail center developed in New Mexico in recent decades, according to SimonCRE.

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