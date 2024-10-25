SimonCRE Purchases 218,144 SF Shopping Center in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based SimonCRE has acquired Cottonwood Corners, a 218,144-square-foot retail center located in Albuquerque. An entity doing business as Gibson-Cottonwood LLC sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Tenants at the property, which was developed in two phases in 1996 and 1998, include Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Michaels, Ross Dress for Less, Legacy Furniture, New Balance, The UPS Store, Mattress Firm, Leslie’s Poolmart, Scrub Spot, LA Luxe Nails and Firehouse Subs. The center also features 29,233 square feet of big box space and 4,679 square feet of small shop space that has been leased but is not yet occupied.

Kino James and David Chavez of Base 5 Retail will manage leasing at the property on behalf of the new owner.