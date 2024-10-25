Friday, October 25, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cottonwood-Corners_Albuquerque-N.M
Cottonwood Corners in Albuquerque, N.M., offers 218,144 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsNew MexicoRetailWestern

SimonCRE Purchases 218,144 SF Shopping Center in Albuquerque

by Amy Works

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based SimonCRE has acquired Cottonwood Corners, a 218,144-square-foot retail center located in Albuquerque. An entity doing business as Gibson-Cottonwood LLC sold the property for an undisclosed price.

Tenants at the property, which was developed in two phases in 1996 and 1998, include Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Michaels, Ross Dress for Less, Legacy Furniture, New Balance, The UPS Store, Mattress Firm, Leslie’s Poolmart, Scrub Spot, LA Luxe Nails and Firehouse Subs. The center also features 29,233 square feet of big box space and 4,679 square feet of small shop space that has been leased but is not yet occupied.

Kino James and David Chavez of Base 5 Retail will manage leasing at the property on behalf of the new owner. 

You may also like

Waterton Purchases 903 Peachtree Apartment Tower in Midtown...

Berkadia Brokers $76M Sale of LangTree Lake Norman...

Davis Purchases 235,108 SF Research-and-Development Portfolio in Atlanta...

CBRE Arranges $33M Sale of New RTP Life...

Stoic Equity Partners Acquires 94,589 SF Industrial Facility...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 172-Unit Cantera...

Chase Properties Buys 180,000 SF Shopping Center in...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 154,777 SF Office Building...

Lee & Associates Brokers $16.5M Sale of Northern...