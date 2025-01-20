Monday, January 20, 2025
The recently sold Asante Trails in Surprise, Ariz., is situated in the larger Asante master-planned community.
SimonCRE Receives Financing, Invests $50M for Mixed-Use Project in Surprise, Arizona

by Amy Works

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — SimonCRE has closed on the purchase of the first phase of Asante Trails, a 12.4-acre retail project in Surprise, approximately 35 miles outside Phoenix. SimonCRE has announced a $50 million investment for the acquisition of Asante Trails.

According to the Phoenix Business Journal, the seller was a partnership between SimonCRE and Jim Stockwell J. of Clyde Capital LLC, which acquired the land in 2023.

The project will be part of a larger 90-acre mixed-use project that will anchor the Asante master-planned community. Phase I of Asante Trails will feature retail tenants including Farmer Boys, Jimmy John’s, Baskin-Robbins, Circle K and Clean Freak Car Wash. Roughly 19,000 square feet is available for lease.

