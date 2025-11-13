Thursday, November 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
3797-Silverado-Ct-Gilbert-AZ
Frito-Lay occupies the 60,500-square-foot build-to-suit logistics facility at 3797 Silverado Court in Gilbert, Ariz., as a regional distribution center.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Simone Charitable Foundation Buys 60,500 SF Frito-Lay Regional Distribution Center in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Simone Charitable Foundation has acquired a logistics facility located at 3797 S. Silverado Court in Gilbert from ATLAS for $26.8 million. Brian Ackerman of Colliers represented the buyer, while Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. The 60,500-square-foot property serves as a regional distribution center for Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo. Delivered in 2024, ATLAS developed the property as a build-to-suit for PepsiCo Global Real Estate, and the facility is leased on a long-term basis. The asset features a 161-foot building depth, 130-foot truck court and more than 2 acres of secured concrete yard.

You may also like

Baker Katz Buys 108,016 SF Lakewood Forest Shopping...

Brennan Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in South...

CCI to Develop 236-Unit Senior Living Community in...

Värde Provides $48M Refinancing for Synergy Medical Center...

Northmarq Brokers $32M Sale of Ventura Villas Multifamily...

PSRS Arranges $21M Refinancing for Multi-Tenant Industrial Property...

Vesper Holdings Acquires 522-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Stonemont Financial Group Secures 450,112 SF Lease at...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers Sale of 199,919 SF...