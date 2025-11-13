Simone Charitable Foundation Buys 60,500 SF Frito-Lay Regional Distribution Center in Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Simone Charitable Foundation has acquired a logistics facility located at 3797 S. Silverado Court in Gilbert from ATLAS for $26.8 million. Brian Ackerman of Colliers represented the buyer, while Will Strong of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal. The 60,500-square-foot property serves as a regional distribution center for Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo. Delivered in 2024, ATLAS developed the property as a build-to-suit for PepsiCo Global Real Estate, and the facility is leased on a long-term basis. The asset features a 161-foot building depth, 130-foot truck court and more than 2 acres of secured concrete yard.