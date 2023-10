YONKERS, N.Y. — New York City-based Simone Development Cos. has purchased One Executive Boulevard, a 133,768-square-foot office building located north of Manhattan in Yonkers, with plans to convert the building into a healthcare facility. The four-story building sits on a 6.7-acre site that is located within a quarter mile of nearly 900,000 square feet of existing medical real estate. Robert Martin Co. sold the property for an undisclosed price.