Simone Development Buys Retail Building in The Bronx, Plans 186,298 SF Warehouse Conversion

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Simone Development Cos. has purchased a retail building in the Morris Park area of The Bronx with plans to convert the property into a 186,298-square-foot industrial facility. The site at 1720 Eastchester Road, which previously housed a 63,000-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store, liquor store and a Subway restaurant, is adjacent to Hutchinson Metro Center, Simone’s 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development. Jonathan Squires and Josh King of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Madison International Realty, in the transaction. Megan Guy, Brian Reardon, Josh Gopan, Dina Gupta and Sean Heneghan represented Simone Development on an internal basis.

