Simone Development Lands Two Tenants at 118,500 SF Industrial Facility in Stamford, Connecticut

STAMFORD, CONN. — New York City-based Simone Development Cos. has signed two tenants at its 118,500-square-foot industrial facility located at 316 Courtland Ave. in Stamford. Beacon Exterior Products, a distributor of roofing and other building supplies, inked a deal to occupy 45,000 square feet. That lease consists of 25,000 square feet of warehouse and office space and 20,000 square feet of yard space for parking and additional storage. In addition, electronics manufacturer Amphenol Nexus Technologies signed a lease for 31,134 square feet of indoor space.