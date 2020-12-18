REBusinessOnline

Simone Development Lands Two Tenants at 118,500 SF Industrial Facility in Stamford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Connecticut, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Northeast

STAMFORD, CONN. — New York City-based Simone Development Cos. has signed two tenants at its 118,500-square-foot industrial facility located at 316 Courtland Ave. in Stamford. Beacon Exterior Products, a distributor of roofing and other building supplies, inked a deal to occupy 45,000 square feet. That lease consists of 25,000 square feet of warehouse and office space and 20,000 square feet of yard space for parking and additional storage. In addition, electronics manufacturer Amphenol Nexus Technologies signed a lease for 31,134 square feet of indoor space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  