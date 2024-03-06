Simone Development Nears Completion of 186,298 SF Industrial Conversion Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Simone Development Cos. is nearing completion of a 186,298-square-foot industrial conversion project in the Morris Park area of The Bronx. The site at 1720 Eastchester Road previously housed a 63,000-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store, liquor store and a Subway restaurant and is adjacent to Hutchinson Metro Center, Simone’s 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development. The new building will feature 63,000 square feet of indoor warehouse space with a clear height of 18 feet, as well as 62,000 square feet of rooftop parking and 65,000 square feet of outdoor parking space. Full completion is scheduled for this summer. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.