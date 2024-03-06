Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1720-Eastchester-Road-Bronx
Full completion of the industrial conversion project at 1720 Eastchester Road in The Bronx is slated for the summer.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Simone Development Nears Completion of 186,298 SF Industrial Conversion Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Simone Development Cos. is nearing completion of a 186,298-square-foot industrial conversion project in the Morris Park area of The Bronx. The site at 1720 Eastchester Road previously housed a 63,000-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store, liquor store and a Subway restaurant and is adjacent to Hutchinson Metro Center, Simone’s 1.4 million-square-foot mixed-use development. The new building will feature 63,000 square feet of indoor warehouse space with a clear height of 18 feet, as well as 62,000 square feet of rooftop parking and 65,000 square feet of outdoor parking space. Full completion is scheduled for this summer. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.

You may also like

Temenos, NHP Foundation Open 95-Unit Supportive Housing Complex...

Austin Commercial Breaks Ground on 83,000 SF Academic...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Ervin Cable Construction Signs 11,400 SF Industrial Lease...

Dezer, Bentley Motors Break Ground on 62-Story Condo...

Portman, National Real Estate Advisors Top Out 25-Story...

Gwinnett County Partners With CBRE for Gwinnett Place...

Alliance Residential, KTGY Open 264-Unit Broadstone Edition Apartment...

Joint Venture Tops Off 255-Unit Tempo Nine Mile...