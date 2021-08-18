Simone Development Sells 15-Acre Former Manufacturing Plant in Hicksville, New York

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Simone Development Cos. has sold the 15-acre site of the former Rubber Co. of American Polymer Corp. manufacturing plant in the Long Island community of Hicksville. The facility was originally constructed in 1945 to produce plastics and latex and in subsequent years has been owned by various manufacturers, including Occidental Chemical Corp, Sybron Corp. and Bayer Corp. Paul Leone of CBRE represented the buyer, a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management, in the transaction. Jim MacDonald negotiated the sale on an internal basis for Simone Development. The new ownership plans to develop a warehouse/distribution center on the site.