YONKERS, N.Y. — Simone Development Cos. will redevelop One Executive Boulevard, a 133,768-square-foot office building in Yonkers, located north of New York City. The redevelopment will position the building to attract healthcare users, and renovations will include upgrades to the lobby, parking area, landscaping, bathrooms, façade and signage. Simone Development acquired the building last fall and subsequently signed SightMD, a provider of ophthalmology services, to a 9,049-square-foot lease.