Hutchinson-Metro-Center
Hutchinson Metro Center in The Bronx currently features roughly 1.4 million square feet of commercial space across 42 acres. A timeline for the expansion has not yet been established.
Simone Development to Undertake 1.8 MSF Expansion of Hutchinson Metro Center in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Simone Development Cos. will undertake a 1.8 million-square-foot expansion of Hutchinson Metro Center, a mixed-use development located in the Morris Park neighborhood of The Bronx. Specific plans for the expansion are still being finalized, but the development can support additional life sciences, technology, healthcare and academic space, as well as hospitality, housing and retail uses. Upon completion, Hutchinson Metro Center will consist of more than 4 million square feet across 75 acres.

