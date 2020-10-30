Simone Unveils Plans for Repositioning of 60,000 SF Industrial Asset in Carle Place, New York
CARLE PLACE, N.Y. — Simone Development Cos. has unveiled plans for the repositioning of a 60,000-square-foot industrial property in Carle Place, located on Long Island. Simone Development acquired the vacant light industrial/warehouse property this summer from Ansaco Properties LLC. The building was constructed in 1962 and served as the longtime home of Johnson & Hoffman, a metal stamping operation. Simone will renovate the property to suit a single tenant, adding additional loading docks and developing 2.7 acres of additional paved parking area to accommodate tractor trailer, delivery truck and additional vehicular parking.
