SimpliSafe Signs 150,000 SF Office Lease in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Home security services provider SimpliSafe has signed a 150,000-square-foot office lease at 100 Summer Street, a 1.1 million-square-foot building in downtown Boston. SimpliSafe will relocate from its existing 80,000-square-foot space at 294 Washington Street next fall. Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Newmark represented the landlord, Boston-based private equity firm Rockpoint Group.