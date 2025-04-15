Simply Good Foods Signs 805,000 SF Industrial Lease in Mount Comfort, Indiana

MOUNT COMFORT, IND. — Simply Good Foods has signed an 805,000-square-foot industrial lease for seven years in Mount Comfort, an eastern suburb of Indianapolis. The tenant is known for its Quest protein bars and shakes. The Class A building features a clear height of 40 feet, an abundance of trailer and auto parking and accessibility to major transportation routes. The Mount Comfort project is now fully leased. The landlord, CT Realty, has also leased its adjacent 250,000-square-foot facility to Schlage Lock.