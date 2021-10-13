Simply Self Storage Acquires 4,200-Unit Portfolio in Houston, Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON AND DALLAS — Simply Self Storage, an Orlando-based owner-operator whose holdings total roughly 80,000 self-storage units across 23 states, has acquired a portfolio of eight facilities totaling approximately 4,200 units in Houston and Dallas. Seven of the properties spanning about 620,000 net rentable square feet and 3,600 units are located in Houston, with a roughly a third of that inventory being climate-controlled space. The Dallas property spans 65,950 net rentable square feet and 600 units. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.