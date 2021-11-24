Simply Self Storage Buys 9,878-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Houston, Dallas
HOUSTON AND DALLAS — Orlando-based Simply Self Storage has purchased a portfolio of 14 facilities in the Houston and Dallas areas totaling 9,878 units. The specific names and locations of the properties were not disclosed. The portfolio spans more than 1 million net rentable square feet, of which nearly two-thirds is climate-controlled space. Aaron Swerdlin and Kenneth Cox of Newmark represented Simply Self Storage in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.
