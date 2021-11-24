REBusinessOnline

Simply Self Storage Buys 9,878-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Houston, Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON AND DALLAS — Orlando-based Simply Self Storage has purchased a portfolio of 14 facilities in the Houston and Dallas areas totaling 9,878 units. The specific names and locations of the properties were not disclosed. The portfolio spans more than 1 million net rentable square feet, of which nearly two-thirds is climate-controlled space. Aaron Swerdlin and Kenneth Cox of Newmark represented Simply Self Storage in the transaction. The seller and sales price were also not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  