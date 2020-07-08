Simpson Organization to Develop $65M Mixed-Use Project in Cayce, South Carolina

CAYCE, S.C. — The Simpson Organization Inc. plans to develop a $65 million mixed-use project at the intersection of Interstate 77 and 12th Street in Cayce. The Atlanta-based developer acquired 36 acres of Dominion Energy’s 260-acre Otarre Pointe development for the project, which is slated to include apartments, restaurants, retail space, a hotel, office space and an entertainment area. ODA Architecture is the designer, Paris Projects is the general contractor and EB Development will handle leasing and marketing. Simpson Organization expects to break ground on Phase I in late 2021. The property is located seven miles south of downtown Columbia.