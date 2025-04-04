Friday, April 4, 2025
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Simpson Strong-Tie Signs 38,372 SF Office Lease at Granite Park in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Simpson Strong-Tie, a provider of engineered structural connectors and building solutions, has signed a 38,372-square-foot office lease at Granite Park in Plano. The space spans one full floor and half of another within Granite Park 6, a 19-story, 422,109-square-foot building that was completed in late 2023. Doug Carignan, Christy Rhea and Ryan DeAngelis of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Jimenez, Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado represented the landlord, Granite Properties, on an internal basis.

