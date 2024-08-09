Friday, August 9, 2024
Cocoa Grand Apartments totals 268 units in Cocoa, Fla.
Sinatra & Co. Purchases Cocoa Grand Apartments in Cocoa, Florida for $64M

by John Nelson

COCOA, FLA. — Sinatra & Co. has acquired Cocoa Grand Apartments, a multifamily community located in Cocoa, for $64 million. Built in 2022, the property totals 268 units. The buyer financed the acquisition through its SCRE FL Value Add Fund, with Stolar Capital, The Nanula Family Office and Citi Bank providing debt for the purchase.

David Etchison, Cole Whitaker and Mary Beale of Berkadia represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Bob Falese of Berkadia arranged financing on behalf of Sinatra & Co., which plans to implement amenity and landscaping improvements at the property.

