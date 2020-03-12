REBusinessOnline

Sinclair Printing Sells 130,392 SF Industrial Warehouse in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

PALMDALE, CALIF. — Sinclair Printing has completed the sale of an industrial warehouse located at 600 W. Technology Drive in Palmdale. Greenlaw Partners acquired the asset for $15 million.

Dennis Marciniak and Larry McEwan of DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services completed the transaction.

The buyer secured a multi-national technology company as a tenant for the 130,392-square-foot building. Situated on 8.7 acres, the property features ample warehouse space and a total of 15,000 square feet of office, conference room and an overflow storage space. The building features 28-foot clear heights, four dock-high loading doors and refrigeration.

