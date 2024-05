IRVING, TEXAS — Asset manager Singer Equities has signed a 15,294-square-foot lease at Cottonwood Office Center in Irving. The three-building, 165,000-square-foot campus was previously home to Liberty Mutual. John Dickenson and Paul Hernandez of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Capital Commercial Investments, in the lease negotiations. Brad Lipton of Mohr Partners represented the tenant.