Singh Development Delivers 95-Unit Luxury Seniors Housing Community in North Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Michigan-based Singh Development has completed Waltonwood Lead Mine, a 95-unit luxury seniors housing community located at 4510 Lead Mine Road in north Raleigh. Cline designed the property, which features assisted living and memory care residences.

The community has the capacity for up to 100 residents and will be operated under Singh’s Waltonwood Senior Living brand. Amenities include a movie theater with a popcorn bar, restaurant-style dining room, bistro and a coffee nook.

The project team also included Choate Construction, Lighthouse Engineering and structural engineer Hauser and Creech.