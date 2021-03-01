Single-Tenant Retail Property in Bensenville, Illinois Trades Hands

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — A single-tenant retail property located at 801 N. Route 83 in Bensenville has traded hands for an undisclosed price. Bensenville is about 22 miles northwest of Chicago. The freestanding building was previously leased to Citgo. Jason Caplan of Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. represented the seller, a local owner and operator. Hayden Koplow of Friedman Real Estate represented the buyer, a national fuel and convenience store operator based in New York. The seller developed the property two years ago.