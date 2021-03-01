REBusinessOnline

Single-Tenant Retail Property in Bensenville, Illinois Trades Hands

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

BENSENVILLE, ILL. — A single-tenant retail property located at 801 N. Route 83 in Bensenville has traded hands for an undisclosed price. Bensenville is about 22 miles northwest of Chicago. The freestanding building was previously leased to Citgo. Jason Caplan of Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. represented the seller, a local owner and operator. Hayden Koplow of Friedman Real Estate represented the buyer, a national fuel and convenience store operator based in New York. The seller developed the property two years ago.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  