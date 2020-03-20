REBusinessOnline

SIOR Launches Nationwide Outreach Program to Aid Nonprofits Impacted by Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) has launched a nationwide program to help nonprofit organizations remain open and operating in the midst of the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. The Community Assistance and Relief in Emergencies (CARE) program will help get charities and nonprofits in touch with local SIOR members to share the organization’s contact information, circumstances and needs. The SIOR member can then provide real estate advice, contacts and, if applicable, direct the organization to a property owner(s) that can help accommodate the group’s needs. Through this initiative, SIOR hopes that organizations searching for a commercial real estate space can quickly get up and running.

“Our organization was founded during World War II with the goal of assisting the United States government in fulfilling critical space needs,” says Mark Duclos, SIOR global president. “Today, we are in a new global crisis, one that calls upon all of us to do our part. There has never been a more important time to use our knowledge, resources and network to help our nation get through this together.”

Organizations interested in getting in contact with CARE can do so at www.sior.com/care.

