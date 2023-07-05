Sip Fresh Signs Franchise Deal for Three Locations in Metro San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Fruit juice concept Sip Fresh has entered a three-unit franchise agreement with operator Kevin Tam for locations in metro San Diego.

The deal includes the acquisition of an existing store located in the Westfield UTC Mall and plans for two additional locations in the area. Tam’s previous experience includes concepts Wetzel’s Pretzels and Sweetgreen, as well as other quick-service restaurant brands and food trucks.

Sip Fresh plans to sign 35 new franchise agreements by the end of the year.