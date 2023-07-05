Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Sip Fresh is a fruit juice quick-service restaurant concept.
CaliforniaLeasing ActivityRestaurantRetailWestern

Sip Fresh Signs Franchise Deal for Three Locations in Metro San Diego

by Jeff Shaw

SAN DIEGO — Fruit juice concept Sip Fresh has entered a three-unit franchise agreement with operator Kevin Tam for locations in metro San Diego. 

The deal includes the acquisition of an existing store located in the Westfield UTC Mall and plans for two additional locations in the area. Tam’s previous experience includes concepts Wetzel’s Pretzels and Sweetgreen, as well as other quick-service restaurant brands and food trucks. 

Sip Fresh plans to sign 35 new franchise agreements by the end of the year. 

You may also like

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 132,156 SF Clearwater Springs...

Accesso Secures 60,000 SF of Office Leases at...

Quantum Arranges Sale of 9,589 SF Retail Center...

Alaka’i Technologies Signs 18,473 SF Office Lease in...

The Malin to Open 12,000 SF Coworking Location...

Prudent Development Sells Retail Building Near San Antonio...

Primient Signs 23,725 SF Lease at Woodfield Preserve...

Flying Cow Gelato, Made in KC to Open...

Chubby Gorilla Signs 54,915 SF Industrial Lease in...