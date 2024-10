IRVING, TEXAS — SiriusXM has signed a 58,350-square-foot office lease renewal in Irving. The Manhattan-based auditory broadcasting giant will remain the sole tenant at Building III of Freeport Business Center, which according to LoopNet Inc. was originally constructed in 1999, for an unspecified period of time. Tim Terrell and Rhett Miller with Stream Realty Partners represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Ryan Buchanan of CBRE represented SiriusXM.