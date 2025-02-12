Sitar Realty Arranges Sale of 27-Unit Apartment Building in Wall Township, New Jersey

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Sitar Realty Co. has arranged the sale of a 27-unit apartment building in Wall Township, located near the Jersey Shore. The sales price was $3.1 million. According to the property website, the building at 2538 Allaire Road exclusively houses one-bedroom units that are reserved for residents age 55 and above who meet certain income restrictions. Ronald Schrader Jr. of Sitar Realty represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies, in the transaction.