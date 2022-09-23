Sitar Realty Negotiates $7.7M Sale of Warehouse in Lakewood, New Jersey

LAKEWOOD, N.J. — New Jersey-based brokerage firm Sitar Realty Co. has negotiated the $7.7 million sale of a 38,762-square-foot warehouse in Lakewood, about 70 miles northeast of Philadelphia. The two-story building sits on 3.5 acres. Manasquan Bank sold the property to a locally based limited liability company. Douglas Sitar and Robert JanTausch of Sitar Realty brokered the deal.