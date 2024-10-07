Site Centers Sells Whole Foods Market-Occupied Retail Building in Oakland for $44.4M

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Site Centers Corp. has completed the sale of Whole Foods Market Bay Place, a retail asset in Oakland, to an undisclosed buyer for $44.4 million.

Whole Foods Market occupies the Class A, 57,218-square-foot property, which was built in 2007, on a long-term basis. The freestanding building is situated on a 2.2-acre corner lot at 230 Bay Place.

Eric Kathrein, Geoff Tranchina, Gleb Lvovich and Warren McClean of JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.