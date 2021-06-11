REBusinessOnline

SiteOne Landscape Supply Signs 337,913 SF Industrial Lease in Hutchins, Texas

SiteOne Landscape Supply has committed to nearly half the total space at 1200 W. Wintergreen Road in Hutchins.

HUTCHINS, TEXAS — Georgia-based SiteOne Landscape Supply has signed a 337,913-square-foot industrial lease at 1200 W. Wintergreen Road in the southern Dallas suburb of Hutchins. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2017 and totals 754,897 square feet. Adam Curran, David Eseke, Gary Collett and Jeff Eisenhart of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Boston-based Cabot Properties owns the building.

