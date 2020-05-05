REBusinessOnline

Sitex Acquires 172,000 Industrial Warehouse in Lyndhurst, New Jersey

The warehouse is located at 1201 Valley Brook Ave.

LYNDHURST, N.J.— Sitex Group, a New Jersey-based developer, has acquired a 172,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in Lyndhurst, a northwestern suburb of New York City. Located at 1201 Valley Brook Ave., the warehouse features a 26-foot clear height, 11 loading docks, trailer parking and more than 165 parking spaces. Tom Monahan, Brian Fiumara, Larry Schiffenhaus and Steve D’Amato of CBRE brokered the transaction. The seller was a private investor. The sales price was undisclosed.

