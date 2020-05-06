Sitex Acquires Two Development Sites Totaling 32 Acres in Meadowlands, Long Island Submarkets

HACKENSACK, N.J., AND WESTBURY, N.Y. — Sitex Group, a New Jersey-based developer, has acquired two commercial development sites totaling 32 acres in the Meadowlands (New Jersey) and Long Island submarkets. No sales price was disclosed. The sites include a 10-acre tract located at 514-582 S. River St. in Hackensack and a 22.5-acre parcel in Westbury, a city on Long Island. Specific construction plans were not disclosed. Dan Foley and Chris Marx of Savills negotiated the Hackensack transaction. Mark Walsh of Select Real Equity Advisors, along with Jason Miller and Jeffrey Schwartzberg of Premier Commercial Real Estate, negotiated the Westbury transaction. Both sellers were private investors that requested anonymity.