Sitex Group Acquires 210,000 SF Warehouse in North Bergen, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — New Jersey-based private equity real estate firm Sitex Group has acquired a 210,000-square-foot warehouse in North Bergen, located across the Hudson River from Manhattan. The building, which sits on 7.3 acres and features a clear height of 22 feet and 20 loading docks, was fully leased at the time of sale. Bill Connors of The William Connors Agency brokered the deal, the seller in which was undisclosed. Sitex Group plans to implement a value-add program.

