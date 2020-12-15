REBusinessOnline

Sitex Group Acquires 30,000 SF Warehouse in Carlstadt, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

CARLSTADT, N.J. — Sitex Group, an investment and development firm focused on the Tri-State area, has acquired a 30,000-square-foot warehouse in the Northern New Jersey city of Carlstadt. The property, which is currently vacant, features 20-foot clear heights, two loading docks and 3,000 square feet of office space. Jeff Chaus of Chaus Realty brokered the deal and has been retained to lease the building.

