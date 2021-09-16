REBusinessOnline

Sitex Group Acquires 30,000 SF Warehouse in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Private equity real estate firm Sitex Group has acquired a 30,000-square-foot warehouse located in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The seller was an undisclosed private investor. David Zimmel of Zimmel Associates brokered the deal and has been retained as the leasing agent. Sitex Group plans to implement a value-add program and make the property available for occupancy in summer 2022.

