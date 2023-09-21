Thursday, September 21, 2023
Sitex Group Acquires 640,000 SF Industrial Campus in Saddle Brook, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. — New Jersey-based private equity real estate firm Sitex Group has acquired Zuckerberg’s Industrial Park, a 640,000-square-foot industrial campus located in the Northern New Jersey community of Saddle Brook. Zuckerberg’s Industrial Park, which has been owned by a local family for three generations, comprises 50 buildings on a 40-acre site and a four-acre trailer parking lot. Tenants at the development include UPS, ServePro and Johnstone Supply. The sales price was not disclosed, and no third-party brokers were involved in the deal. Sitex plans to implement a value-add program via new paving, lighting and signage, as well as updated building interiors.

