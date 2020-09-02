Sitex Group Acquires Two Industrial Properties Totaling 65,670 SF in The Bronx, Hackensack

NEW YORK CITY AND HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Sitex Group has acquired two industrial properties totaling 65,670 square feet in the New York City area. The first property is a 25,670-square-foot warehouse located at 1155 Commerce Ave. in The Bronx that is occupied by the New York City Department of Sanitation. The second building is a 40,000-square-foot maintenance facility located at 600 S. River St. in Hackensack, New Jersey, that was formerly occupied by truck repair company Deluxe International Trucks. Greiner Maltz’s Atanu Bhattacharjee, Waterstreet Capital’s Carl Bronstein and Douglas Elliman Commercial’s Rick Dana arranged the transaction.