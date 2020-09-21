REBusinessOnline

SitusAMC Acquires Cohen Financial’s Servicing, Asset Management Platform

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Real estate advisory and consulting firm SitusAMC Holdings Corp. has acquired the third-party loan servicing and asset management platform of New York City-based Cohen Financial, a division of Truist. Under the terms of the deal, Cohen Financial’s clients and employees will be integrated into SitusAMC. As of August 31, Cohen’s portfolio totaled approximately 6,900 loans with more than $34 billion in unpaid principal balances. SitusAMC will now have a special servicing and asset management portfolio comprised of roughly 10,000 loans totaling more than $130 billion. Truist will retain Cohen’s debt advisory placement platform.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  