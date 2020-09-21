SitusAMC Acquires Cohen Financial’s Servicing, Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK CITY — Real estate advisory and consulting firm SitusAMC Holdings Corp. has acquired the third-party loan servicing and asset management platform of New York City-based Cohen Financial, a division of Truist. Under the terms of the deal, Cohen Financial’s clients and employees will be integrated into SitusAMC. As of August 31, Cohen’s portfolio totaled approximately 6,900 loans with more than $34 billion in unpaid principal balances. SitusAMC will now have a special servicing and asset management portfolio comprised of roughly 10,000 loans totaling more than $130 billion. Truist will retain Cohen’s debt advisory placement platform.