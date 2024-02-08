Thursday, February 8, 2024
Easton Town Center is home to more than 250 fashion, dining and entertainment offerings.
Six New Retailers to Open at Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Six new retailers are slated to open at Easton Town Center in Columbus this year. Louis Vuitton is opening a newly expanded and redesigned space at the shopping center, marking its largest retail space within Ohio. David Yurman, Golden Goose, BOSS and Breitling are all opening their first stores in Ohio. Additionally, L’Occitane is moving and expanding into a larger space at Easton, which opened 25 years ago and is home to more than 250 fashion, dining and entertainment offerings.

